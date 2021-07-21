Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbi Grant made her senior Scotland debut against New Zealand in March 2018

Leicester City have signed Scotland forward Abbi Grant following her exit from fellow Women's Super League club Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old, who has also played for Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic, joined Blues from Belgian side Anderlecht in July 2019.

"Leicester City is such a huge club and I've admired watching the women's team for a while now," Grant said. external-link

"I love the direction that the club is going in and I wanted to be a part of."

Leicester, who are preparing for the first-ever season in England's top flight of women's football, signed centre-back Georgia Brougham on Thursday.