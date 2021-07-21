Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Brendan Galloway is the seventh new player to join Plymouth Argyle this summer

Plymouth Argyle have signed former Everton and Luton Town defender Brendan Galloway on a short-term contract.

The former England youth international, 25, has agreed a deal to stay at the League One club until January.

Galloway played just six times in an injury-hit two-year spell at Luton that ended this summer and has featured in four pre-season games for Argyle.

He played 21 times for Everton, including 17 Premier League games after joining from MK Dons in 2014.

He also had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League and Sunderland in the Championship.

