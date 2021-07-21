Steve Cooper took charge of Swansea's friendly win at Plymouth on Tuesday night

Steve Cooper is set to leave his position as Swansea City's head coach.

Cooper, 41, has been in charge at the Liberty Stadium since June 2019 and had a year remaining on his contract.

He led Swansea to the Championship play-offs in each of his two seasons in charge, but there had been continued speculation that he could depart after defeat to Brentford at Wembley in May.

Cooper was in the dugout for Swansea's pre-season friendly win at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

The former England Under-17 head coach is understood to have indicated he wanted to leave his post and has come to a mutual agreement with the club.

Cooper is known to have had concerns about the strength of his playing squad following the summer departure of Andre Ayew and as well as the exits of players like Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi, who had impressed on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea are yet to announce Cooper's departure, with confirmation expected this week. They are believed to be hopeful of making a swift appointment, with potential candidates already being considered by the club's hierarchy.

More to follow.