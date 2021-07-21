Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Kelly spent three seasons at Ross County before joining Falkirk last summer

Former St Mirren and Ross County defender Sean Kelly has joined Livingston on an initial one-year deal.

The 27-year-old spent last season with Falkirk, making 16 appearances for the League One side.

He is manager David Martindale's 12th summer signing and goes into the squad for Wednesday's League Cup tie with Raith Rovers.

"I predominantly see Sean as a left centre-half, albeit, he can cover the left back area too," said Martindale.

"He will provide us with competition in the defensive area and I feel it's vitally important that we have players who can do a job in a few positions.

"Sean was in training with us for a spell last season but both budget-wise and player-wise, I was at my maximum."

Livingston say the contract includes incentives to extend Kelly's stay by another year.