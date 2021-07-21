Dean Smith: Aston Villa boss misses pre-season match as he isolates with family
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been forced to miss the club's first pre-season match of the summer as he isolates with his family.
His absence for the game against League Two side Walsall was confirmed just 90 minutes before kick-off.
Smith's assistant Craig Shakespeare was put in charge for the match at Banks' Stadium - the first of Villa's five pre-season friendlies.
The Premier League club did not release any more details about Smith's absence.
