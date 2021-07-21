Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Dean Smith guided Aston Villa to 11th place in the Premier League table last season

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been forced to miss the club's first pre-season match of the summer as he isolates with his family.

His absence for the game against League Two side Walsall was confirmed just 90 minutes before kick-off. external-link

Smith's assistant Craig Shakespeare was put in charge for the match at Banks' Stadium - the first of Villa's five pre-season friendlies.

The Premier League club did not release any more details about Smith's absence.