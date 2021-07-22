Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Sam Foley made five appearances for Motherwell during his time with the Scottish Premiership club

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Motherwell midfielder Sam Foley on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who also played for Newport, Port Vale and Northampton, spent the latter half of last season with the Scottish Premiership side.

"I have been training with the lads for more than a week and the opportunity came up to sign permanently this season and I couldn't wait to sign," he said.

"Tranmere is a massive club, and it is a privilege to play for the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.