Carroll stepped into the role on a temporary basis for Northern Ireland's triple-header in March

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll has been appointed as Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach following the departure of Steve Harper.

Carroll, 43, made 45 appearances for Northern Ireland as a player having made his debut aged 19.

The Enniskillen man spent time in the role earlier this year on a temporary basis when Harper was unavailable.

With ex-Newcastle keeper Harper leaving becoming Magpies' academy boss, Carroll has been given the full-time role.

The former West Ham, Rangers and Olympiacos keeper played for Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts last season having joined in the January transfer window, and was one of nine players released by the club in May.

In February he joined Northern Ireland's Under-19 and Under-17 coaching set-up, before linking up with the senior side for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria, as well as their friendly defeat by USA.

"It was always my ambition to forge a career in coaching once I had hung up my goalkeeping gloves so this is a real privilege," said Carroll.

"I am looking forward to mentoring and developing our keepers of the future and I can't wait to get started."

He will take up his position as Northern Ireland look to ignite their qualifying campaign in September against Lithuania and Switzerland.