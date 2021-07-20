United States Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CF0New England RevolutionNew England Revolution5

Phil Neville's Inter Miami suffer sixth straight MLS loss

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville
Phil Neville's Inter Miami side have lost six straight matches in the MLS

Phil Neville says he "knows the consequences" after his Inter Miami side were thrashed at home by New England Revolution for their sixth straight defeat in the MLS.

Miami, who are part owned by David Beckham, are bottom of the Eastern Conference in Neville's first season as boss.

Neville said: "I feel the owners' full support, the concern is me. They don't need to tell me their concerns.

"Our run puts me under pressure."

With eight points from 12 matches this campaign, Miami have the worst record of all 27 MLS sides and their six-match losing run has seen them score once and concede 13.

Miami, who's team included Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, former France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and ex-Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross, were 4-0 down at half-time to league leaders New England, eventually losing 5-0.

"It is the lowest in terms of my feelings since I have come here. The manner we lost was unacceptable, it feels worse than that," said Neville. "I can only apologise to the unbelievable supporters, it is them I feel for. They deserve better. I was not expecting it.

"Players need to take a long hard look at themselves and so do I. I will take full responsibility and ultimately it is my job to make this team better and that is on my shoulders.

"There are no excuses. We all have to look in the mirror, not just the players. Team does not have an I in it, it needs everyone pulling together. I am asking for a team that fights together, like a brotherhood. We have to start fighting for this football club.

"I've been in football long enough and I know the consequences - that's no problem to me."

Miami joined the MLS for the 2020 season, with Neville appointed in January for their second campaign after three years as boss of England Women.

The former England, Manchester United and Everton defender led the Lionesses to their first SheBelieves Cup victory in 2019 and fourth place at the World Cup later the same year, before a downturn in form.

Line-ups

Inter Miami CF

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Marsman
  • 5FigalBooked at 15mins
  • 17Shawcross
  • 6González Pirez
  • 4MakounSubstituted forGibbsat 45'minutes
  • 13Ulloa
  • 8MatuidiSubstituted forChapmanat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 7Morgan
  • 10PizarroSubstituted forVassilevat 68'minutes
  • 19RobinsonSubstituted forCarranzaat 62'minutes
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forHiguaínat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Gibbs
  • 14Chapman
  • 16Penn
  • 20Shea
  • 21Carranza
  • 22Higuaín
  • 29Vassilev
  • 35Guediri

New England Revolution

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Knighton
  • 28DeLaGarza
  • 2Farrell
  • 23Bell
  • 32MaflaSubstituted forPolsterat 45'minutes
  • 13Maciel FelixSubstituted forBoatengat 78'minutes
  • 26McNamaraSubstituted forCaldwellat 75'minutes
  • 25Traustason
  • 22GilSubstituted forBouat 63'minutes
  • 9Buksa
  • 10BunburySubstituted forKaptoumat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kaptoum
  • 6Caldwell
  • 7Bou
  • 8Polster
  • 11Boateng
  • 15Bye
  • 36Edwards Jr.
Referee:
Robert Sibiga
Attendance:
13,963

Match Stats

Home TeamInter Miami CFAway TeamNew England Revolution
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd July 2021

  • Orlando City SCOrlando City SC00:30Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union
  • Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FC2D.C. UnitedD.C. United2
  • FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati1Atlanta UnitedAtlanta United1
  • Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City1San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose Earthquakes1
  • Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids2FC DallasFC Dallas0
  • Real Salt LakeReal Salt Lake2LA GalaxyLA Galaxy2
  • Portland TimbersPortland Timbers2Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New England Revolution1593328181030
2Philadelphia Union146531813523
3Nashville SC145812114723
4Orlando City SC136432113822
5CF Montréal146441916322
6Columbus Crew145631512321
7New York City FC136252115620
8New York Red Bulls135351816218
9D.C. United145272018217
10Atlanta United142841417-314
11FC Cincinnati133461726-913
12Chicago Fire FC143381625-912
13Toronto FC142481831-1310
14Inter Miami CF12228922-138

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Seattle Sounders FC148512391429
2Sporting Kansas City148332516927
3LA Galaxy148152322125
4Colorado Rapids137332113824
5Los Angeles Football Club146351815321
6Portland Timbers136161720-319
7Minnesota United FC135351316-318
8Real Salt Lake134542116517
9Houston Dynamo FC143741619-316
10Austin FC133461014-413
11San Jose Earthquakes143471624-813
12Vancouver Whitecaps FC143471423-913
13FC Dallas142571423-911
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

