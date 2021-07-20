Phil Neville's Inter Miami side have lost six straight matches in the MLS

Phil Neville says he "knows the consequences" after his Inter Miami side were thrashed at home by New England Revolution for their sixth straight defeat in the MLS.

Miami, who are part owned by David Beckham, are bottom of the Eastern Conference in Neville's first season as boss.

Neville said: "I feel the owners' full support, the concern is me. They don't need to tell me their concerns.

"Our run puts me under pressure."

With eight points from 12 matches this campaign, Miami have the worst record of all 27 MLS sides and their six-match losing run has seen them score once and concede 13.

Miami, who's team included Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, former France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and ex-Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross, were 4-0 down at half-time to league leaders New England, eventually losing 5-0.

"It is the lowest in terms of my feelings since I have come here. The manner we lost was unacceptable, it feels worse than that," said Neville. "I can only apologise to the unbelievable supporters, it is them I feel for. They deserve better. I was not expecting it.

"Players need to take a long hard look at themselves and so do I. I will take full responsibility and ultimately it is my job to make this team better and that is on my shoulders.

"There are no excuses. We all have to look in the mirror, not just the players. Team does not have an I in it, it needs everyone pulling together. I am asking for a team that fights together, like a brotherhood. We have to start fighting for this football club.

"I've been in football long enough and I know the consequences - that's no problem to me."

Miami joined the MLS for the 2020 season, with Neville appointed in January for their second campaign after three years as boss of England Women.

The former England, Manchester United and Everton defender led the Lionesses to their first SheBelieves Cup victory in 2019 and fourth place at the World Cup later the same year, before a downturn in form.