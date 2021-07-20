Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Archie Collins' four goals last season was his best tally in a single campaign

Exeter City midfielder Archie Collins has signed a one-year contract extension at the League Two side.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has played 128 times for the Grecians and featured in the club's run to the 2020 League Two play-off final.

He started every league game for City last season, scoring four times.

Collins has been with the club since he was a nine-year-old, making his EFL Trophy debut in 2018 and his league debut the following year.

"It's the hardest part of my job, keeping hold of our young players, which is a great reflection on our academy," Exeter manager Matt Taylor told the club website.

"You don't get many 21-year-olds who have played as many games as he has, and his performances continue to go from strength to strength.

"He's captained the club and will always have a leadership role, but as always it's about what's next for him - we're expecting a big season from Archie."