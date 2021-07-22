Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Boye Sorensen made her full international debut for Denmark in 2011

Women's Super League side Arsenal have signed Denmark international Simone Boye Sorensen from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old defender joined Bayern in 2019 after spells with Brondby and Rosengard, where she played under new Gunners head coach Jonas Eidevall.

She made 32 appearances for the Bavarian outfit and helped the club win the Frauen-Bundesliga last season.

Arsenal have not disclosed the terms of the transfer or the length of Boye Sorensen's contract.

"I needed a new start and I'm grateful that Arsenal reached out to me," she told the club website. external-link

