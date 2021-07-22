Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gracie Pearse joined Crystal Palace from Arsenal in February and helped the Eagles finish seventh in the Women's Championship

Women's Super League club Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Gracie Pearse from Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old, who featured seven times for the Eagles last season, has agreed a two-year contract with Spurs.

An England Under-21 international, Pearse will re-join Palace on loan for the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

"Gracie has had experience at England youth level and she's shown a lot of promise during her career so far," head coach Rehanne Skinner said. external-link

"We want to nurture young players and help them to gain the experience that they need.

"In Gracie's case that will involve her gaining match minutes in a loan capacity at Crystal Palace initially, while we monitor and support her very closely."

Tottenham have not disclosed the terms of Pearse's transfer.

