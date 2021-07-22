Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glasgow City have signed former Durham winger Tyler Dodds after she left Italian club Calcio Pomigliano.

The 25-year-old last season helped her side finish second in Serie B to win promotion to the country's top flight.

The Gateshead-born player is reunited with head coach Grant Scott, who was assistant when she featured at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei.

Dodds played university football for England and Great Britain and also for Middlesbrough and Sunderland.