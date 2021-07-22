Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former Wales manager Mike Smith, the first non-Welshman to manage the national side, has died at the age of 83.

Hendon-born Smith, a former amateur player with Corinthian Casuals, had two separate spells in charge of Wales.

He first became manager in 1974 and guided Wales to the quarter-finals of the European Championships in 1976.

After managing Hull City and Egypt, he had a second spell in charge of Wales between 1994 and 1995.

