Harry Lennon joined Southend United from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal in 2018

Former Southend United defender Harry Lennon has joined Wrexham on a one-year contract, with the option of an extension.

The 26-year-old started his career at Charlton Athletic, where he made 40 appearances for the Addicks.

Following loan spells at Cambridge United and Gillingham,he joined Southend in 2018 although injuries hampered his time at Roots Hall.

"I've had a lot of unlucky injuries," Lennon said.

"But fingers crossed I can get a good pre-season in now and I'll be fighting fit for the start of the season.

"For me personally, I just want to play as many games as possible, and help to create a winning mentality in the squad… we can see where that gets us."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "We're pleased to welcome Harry to the club. He's a player who has played at a higher level and been really unlucky with injuries.

"But we feel that he could become an asset to us and, while it is a shorter deal to start with, we hope it will turn into a long spell at the club."