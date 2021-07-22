Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|GB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|3
|2
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Zambia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|USA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
