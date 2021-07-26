Tottenham sign Bryan Gil as Erik Lamela joins Sevilla
Tottenham have signed Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, with Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal.
More to follow.
