Aaron Amadi-Holloway last played in England in 2018-19, scoring three goals in 38 games for Shrewsbury

Burton Albion have signed striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway on a one-year contract.

The former Shrewsbury, Oldham and Wycombe player, 28, has spent the summer on trial with the Brewers.

Amadi-Holloway has spent the past two years at Brisbane Roar and SC East Bengal, in Australia and India respectively, playing under ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

"I create a lot of things for others, I'll cause problems for the defence and always put in the hard work," he said. external-link

The Welshman is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 11th summer signing for League One Burton.

