More than 1,000 people watched Guernsey FC beat FC Isle of Man on penalties last September to win the Skipton Cup - their last match of any description

Guernsey FC will not begin their new Isthmian League season until almost a month after their rivals.

They pulled out of the league last season due to the island's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The club's pre-season games with FC Isle of Man were also postponed.

Guernsey should have opened the season away to Binfield on 14 August, but that match has been postponed with their first game now on 11 September when they host Hanwell Town.

The wait is longer as the islanders are not involved in any cup competitions this season while a meeting with Whyteleafe on Monday 30 August has been cancelled after their planned opponents pulled out of the league.

The islanders last played a competitive game on 22 February 2020 when they lost 6-0 to Ashford United.

They were moved to the eighth-tier Isthmian League South Central division after a restructure of non-league football in May.