Brighton & Hove Albion are poised to step up their interest in Odsonne Edouard, with Celtic braced for a £20m offer for the 23-year-old striker, with Crystal Palace also keeping tabs on the Frenchman. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Yan Couto on a season-long loan, but any deal is a long way from being completed for the 19-year-old who spent last season with Spanish side Girona. (The Herald) external-link

The fact that Fraser Forster has rejected a £50,000-per-week offer - a 40% reduction - to extend his Southampton contract means it is unlikely Celtic would be able to bring their former goalkeeper back to the Scottish Premiership club as they would not be able to match those terms for a permanent move. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre claims that the Glasgow club are monitoring his Club Deportivo Marathon team-mate Kervin Arriaga, the 23-year-old Honduras midfielder, following his recommendation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is interested in joining Rangers with Bournemouth, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and CSKA Moscow among the clubs who are closely monitoring the 27-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard remains "confident" Conor Goldson will extend his stay at Ibrox after confirming that talks are "on-going" with the 28-year-old centre-half, who has entered the final year of his contract. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says he was "shocked and surprised" he was linked with becoming Everton manager before Rafael Benitez's appointment and that such a prospect "is never a possibility". (ESPN) external-link

France striker Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid's friendly against Rangers at Ibrox after testing positive for Covid-19. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander believes he needs six more signings to cover for Covid-19 outbreaks and isolation. (Daily Record, print edition)