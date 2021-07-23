Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ali Koiki played for the Cobblers in a pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday

League Two side Northampton have signed left-back Ali Koiki on a one-year deal after his exit from Bristol Rovers.

Koiki, who scored one goal in 13 games last term, has been training with the Cobblers during pre-season.

The 21-year-old began his career with Burnley and made 15 appearances during a loan spell with in 2019 before joining the Pirates in 2020.

"He has an excellent attitude, is in good shape and has settled well," boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"It is important to have depth in the squad and to have competition and Ali certainly brings that to the left-back position.

"His main priority is of course the defensive side of the game but he can also attack from full back, and that is important."

