Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Son Heung-min scored 17 Premier League goals last season to help the club finish seventh and qualify for the Europa Conference League

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

Son, 29, has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

He has been capped 93 times by South Korea, scoring 27 goals and appearing at two World Cups.

"There was no decision. It was easy. I'm so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon," he said.

"It was already a big honour to play here for six years. The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I'm very happy to be here."

Tottenham's football managing director Fabio Paratici added: "Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years."

Son was part of the Tottenham team that reached the club's first Champions League final in 2019, scoring two goals in their dramatic quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, which saw them progress on away goals.

He scored 22 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions last season, forming a prolific partnership with England striker Harry Kane.

The duo combined for 14 league goals in 2020-21 - a Premier League record - with both players named in the Professional Footballers' Association Team of the Year.

The north London club finished seventh in the Premier League to qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League, though they ended the campaign with head of youth development Ryan Mason in interim charge following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho six days before their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City in April.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed Mourinho's permanent successor on a two-year deal last month, with Mason returning to his role in the club's academy.