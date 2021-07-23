Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Blundell won 10 major honours during her time with Chelsea

Manchester United have signed Chelsea defender Hannah Blundell on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old England international made her Blues debut at the age of 16 and went on to make 165 appearances.

"I'm really excited to be joining this great club and I'm looking forward to being part of the journey with this team," she told the club website. external-link

"I'm just happy to finally be a United player and can't wait to meet all the staff, players, and especially fans."

