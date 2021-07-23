Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marc Skinner managed Birmingham City between 2016 and 2019 before joining Orlando Pride

Manchester United women have agreed personal terms with Orlando Pride's Marc Skinner to become their new manager, BBC Sport understands.

Skinner, 38, is under contract with American club Orlando Pride and no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs.

Discussions are believed to be taking place, but United are hopeful of appointing the ex-Birmingham City boss.

Former manager Casey Stoney resigned at the end of last season.

The search for Stoney's replacement has been extensive and has lasted more than two months.

United will host Reading in their opening 2021-22 Women's Super League fixture on the weekend of 3-5 September.