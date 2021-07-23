Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos has been Rangers' top scorer in three of the past four seasons

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted striker Alfredo Morelos' future at the club is uncertain.

The 25-year-old, who is still to return to Ibrox after Copa America duty with Colombia this summer, has been heavily linked with a move to Porto.

Morelos has two years left on his deal having scored 94 goals in four seasons with the Scottish champions.

Asked if he is confident Morelos will stay, Gerrard told Sky Sports: external-link "I don't know. I can't answer that question."

He added: "I've read a lot of stuff around Alfredo. I know where it's coming from, but I don't know what's going to happen with him."

Morelos - a £1m signing from HJK Helsinki - netted 17 times in all competitions last season as Rangers secured their first top-flight title in 10 years.

Having attracted interest from China early in his Rangers career, and been targeted by Lille last summer, the speculation over Morelos' future has become "tiresome" for Gerrard.

"I get asked this question every window because you read more about Alfredo in terms of who he is linked with or where he's possibly going rather than talk about what he does on the pitch," he added.

"I'm not frustrated, I'm very happy. We're just off the back of a fantastic season and I'm so excited for the new season."