Brentford: Myles Peart-Harris joins from Chelsea on four-year deal
Brentford have completed the signing of England youth international Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.
The Premier League newcomers paid an undisclosed fee for the west London-born midfielder.
The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract, with the Bees having the option for an additional year.
"Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us," said head coach Thomas Frank. "He can score goals and deliver assists for us."
The Dane added: "We see him playing as an 'eight' in our system and he fits the position profile perfectly for that. He is a dynamic midfield player, and he drives forward with the ball."
Peart-Harris stepped up to Chelsea's development squad last season, scoring seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 matches, and also played two games for Chelsea's Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.
