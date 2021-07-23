Brentford: Myles Peart-Harris joins from Chelsea on four-year deal

Myles Peart-Harris playing for Chelsea in their Premier League 2 match against Blackburn in April 2021
Myles Peart-Harris scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 matches last season

Brentford have completed the signing of England youth international Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.

The Premier League newcomers paid an undisclosed fee for the west London-born midfielder.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract, with the Bees having the option for an additional year.

"Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us," said head coach Thomas Frank. "He can score goals and deliver assists for us."

The Dane added: "We see him playing as an 'eight' in our system and he fits the position profile perfectly for that. He is a dynamic midfield player, and he drives forward with the ball."

Peart-Harris stepped up to Chelsea's development squad last season, scoring seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 matches, and also played two games for Chelsea's Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

