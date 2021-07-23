Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Austrian midfielder David Cancola, left, joins Ross County after a successful trial spell in January

David Cancola brings "a wealth of experience", says manager Malky Mackay after Ross County signed the 24-year-old from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

Having agreed a pre-contract in January following a trial, the deal is complete after a work permit was granted.

The midfielder played in his homeland for Austria Vienna and TSV Hartberg before joining Liberec last September.

"David is a player we have been tracking for some time, both before and after his trial period," said Mackay.

"He has played extensively in the Austrian and Czech leagues, and also in the Europa League.

"The club has worked really hard to bring David to Dingwall, as currently signing European players is an extensive process."

