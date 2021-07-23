Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Ross County and Livingston have both had Covid-19 issues early in the new campaign

Livingston and Ross County have withdrawn their B teams from the Scottish Challenge Cup, handing byes to Albion Rovers and Stirling Albion.

Both Premiership clubs have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks since the start of the new season.

County say that this, and the "age restrictions on colts teams competing in the tournament", led to them feeling unable to field a team.

First-round fixtures are scheduled from 10 August.

County forfeited League Cup group games to Forfar Athletic and Dundee following their outbreak and will not qualify for the knockout stage.

All 12 top-flight clubs were due to field colts teams in the Challenge Cup, this season under the SPFL Trust Trophy banner, but County indicated they were still in "recovery" mode.

County's withdrawal means League 2 Stirling will be away to Montrose from the division above in the second round.

Meanwhile, Albion await the winners of the tie between St Mirren B and League 2 rivals Kelty Hearts.

For the first time, the competition has been drawn all the way to the final so clubs know who they play in each round should they progress.