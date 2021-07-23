Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lasse Sorensen began his career with Danish club Esbjerg fB before joining Stoke City in 2016

League One club Lincoln City have signed midfielder Lasse Sorensen from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Denmark at under-20 level, has agreed a "long-term" contract with the Imps.

Sorensen made a total of eight first-team appearances for the Potters after making his debut in a Premier League game against Swansea in May 2018.

He spent last season on loan at MK Dons, scoring one goal in 34 outings in all competitions.

"We identified him as a player some time ago that we wanted to bring to the club and our persistence has now been rewarded," Lincoln director of football Jez George told the club website. external-link

"Lasse has real potential to develop but is also ready to contribute immediately and make a big impact in the team."

