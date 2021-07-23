Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jokull Andresson kept two clean sheets in his two appearances for Morecambe last season

Morecambe have re-signed goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Reading.

The 19-year-old made two appearances for the club during an emergency loan spell with the Shrimps last season.

He then went on to join Exeter City after his short-term spell, where he made 23 appearances for the Grecians.

"It's a league higher now for me as well so I'm just really happy to be pushing myself and going up to the next level," he told the club's website.

