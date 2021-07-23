Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff at PSG

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has signed a one-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The former Tottenham boss originally signed a deal until 2022 when the 49-year-old took charge in January.

Pochettino, who captained PSG as a player from 2001 until 2003, had been linked external-link with a return to Spurs before Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," said Pochettino.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris St-Germain.

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."

Last season Pochettino led PSG to the Champions League semi-finals where they were knocked out by Manchester City, and they were beaten to the Ligue 1 title by Lille.

However, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifil is confident Pochettino is the right man to lead the club to more success.

"We are delighted that Mauricio has reaffirmed his commitment to the Paris St-Germain family," he said.

"Having also captained the team 20 years ago, he understands the club values, ambition and vision for the future. With Mauricio's leadership, we're excited and confident about what the future holds."