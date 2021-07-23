Marian Shved: Ukrainian winger leaves Celtic to join KV Mechelen
Winger Marian Shved has left Celtic after just three appearances to join KV Mechelen on a three-year deal.
The Ukraine international, who had two years remaining on his Celtic contract, spent last season on loan with the Belgian top-flight club.
The 24-year-old was signed by Celtic in January 2019 from Karpaty Lviv, where he remained on loan for six months.
He did not start a first-team Celtic game, scoring his only goal in a European tie against Nomme Kalju.
