Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville captain Marissa Callaghan scored a hat-trick in her side's away win over Lisburn Rangers

Holders Glentoran are through to the semi-finals of the Irish Cup along with fellow Premiership sides Crusaders, Cliftonville and Sion Swifts.

After getting a bye against Derry City in the last round, the Glens beat Carnmoney Ladies 7-0 at the Valley Leisure Centre on Friday night.

The Reds won 4-2 away to Lisburn Rangers while Crusaders beat St James' Swifts 4-0.

Sion Swifts defeated Mid Ulster Ladies 7-0 to complete the last four line-up.

The women's Irish Cup was not played last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Glentoran having won it for the second consecutive season in 2019.

Emma McMaster and Casey Howe both scored twice for the Glens as they strolled to an easy victory in Newtownabbey, with Chloe McCarron, Kerry Beattie and Rachel Rogan also on target.

Reds and Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan hit a hat-trick for the north Belfast side, with international team-mate Louise McDaniel getting their other goal to see off a brave Lisburn Rangers challenge.

A double from Lisa Armour along with strikes from Emily Wilson and Kirsty Cameron ensured it was a comfortable night at Seaview for Crusaders against St James' Swifts.

In Cookstown, meanwhile, Kerry Brown grabbed a hat-trick and Erin Fildara scored twice as further efforts from Cora Chambers and Zoe McGlynn gave Sion an easy win over Mid Ulster.