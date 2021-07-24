Last updated on .From the section Irish

McShane left Rochdale last season

Former Republic of Ireland defender Paul McShane has returned to Manchester United to take up a playing coach role with their Under 23s.

The 35-year-old has joined the Premier League club's U23 side as one of the three permitted over-age outfield players in Premier League 2.

McShane is a former academy player at Old Trafford though left in 2006 without making a first-team appearance.

He was playing for League Two club Rochdale until last season.

United said McShane, who won 33 Republic caps, will "combine his talents to provide a different perspective by coaching from within sessions and from an on-pitch perspective in fixtures when deemed appropriate".

"I am extremely pleased to be rejoining a club that means so much to me," he told the United website.

"I have been working on my coaching badges for several years and the opportunity to work with young players, whilst also playing in certain games, is the perfect role.

"I have developed a great deal of knowledge over my career and I look forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation of academy graduates by passing on all of my experience.

"It feels very special to be back to where I began my professional career and I can't wait to get started in supporting these talented players to reach their immense potential."