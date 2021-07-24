Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gartside saved penalties from Killian Phillips and James Clarke

Goalkeeper Nathan Gartside saved two spot-kicks as Derry City beat nine-man Drogheda United 4-2 on penalties in the FAI Cup first round.

Substitute Evan McLaughlin scored the decisive penalty in the shootout at Head In The Game Park after a 96th-minute Danny Lafferty penalty had taken the game to extra time at 1-1.

Dinny Corcoran opened the scoring for the hosts just before the break with Derry's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe missing an early second-half penalty.

Drogheda's Dane Massey was sent off for blocking a James Akintunde shot with his hand for the penalty, and captain James Brown also saw red in the final 10 minutes.

It looked like the nine men were going to hold for a win before Lafferty's last-gasp penalty kept the Candystripes in the tie.

