BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0

Bournemouth v Milton Keynes Dons

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17StaceySubstituted forZemuraat 41'minutes
  • 35Rossi
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A Smith
  • 11Marcondes
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 29Billing
  • 7Brooks
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

  • 19Stanislas
  • 28Taylor
  • 33Zemura
  • 36Glover
  • 38Saydee
  • 40Dennis
  • 44Camp

MK Dons

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 6Darling
  • 5O'Hora
  • 15Baldwin
  • 2Watson
  • 7O'Riley
  • 9Twine
  • 8Kasumu
  • 21Harvie
  • 11Brown
  • 10Eisa

  • 3Lewington
  • 4Jules
  • 12Walker
  • 14Martin
  • 17Robson
  • 24Bird
  • 25Ilunga
Sam Purkiss

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

  1. Post update

    Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordan Zemura replaces Jack Stacey because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, MK Dons 0. David Brooks (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavin Kilkenny.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zeno Rossi (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by David Kasumu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philip Billing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Twine (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Harry Darling (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Emiliano Marcondes tries a through ball, but Jack Stacey is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Harry Darling.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stacey (Bournemouth).

  17. Post update

    Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  20. Post update

    Harry Darling (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

