Bournemouth v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17StaceySubstituted forZemuraat 41'minutes
- 35Rossi
- 5Kelly
- 15A Smith
- 11Marcondes
- 26Kilkenny
- 29Billing
- 7Brooks
- 9Solanke
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 19Stanislas
- 28Taylor
- 33Zemura
- 36Glover
- 38Saydee
- 40Dennis
- 44Camp
MK Dons
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Ravizzoli
- 6Darling
- 5O'Hora
- 15Baldwin
- 2Watson
- 7O'Riley
- 9Twine
- 8Kasumu
- 21Harvie
- 11Brown
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 4Jules
- 12Walker
- 14Martin
- 17Robson
- 24Bird
- 25Ilunga
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordan Zemura replaces Jack Stacey because of an injury.
Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth).
Goal! Bournemouth 1, MK Dons 0. David Brooks (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavin Kilkenny.
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Attempt saved. Zeno Rossi (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by David Kasumu.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Attempt saved. Scott Twine (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
Harry Darling (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bournemouth. Emiliano Marcondes tries a through ball, but Jack Stacey is caught offside.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Bournemouth).
Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
Harry Darling (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
