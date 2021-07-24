Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea won their previous friendly 2-1 at Plymouth on Tuesday

Swansea City's pre-season friendly against Bristol Rovers on Saturday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 cases at the Championship club.

Swansea were due to face League Two Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

But the game was scrapped late on Friday night after Swansea received confirmation of positive Covid tests.

Coach Alan Tate had been due to take caretaker control of Swansea, with John Eustace set to be named their new manager in the next couple of days.

Swansea have turned to Queens Park Rangers assistant boss Eustace after Steve Cooper left the Liberty Stadium earlier this week.

The Swans are due to play Forest Green Rovers in another friendly on Wednesday, 28 July.

A Swansea statement said: "After positive cases were identified, the club decided it was in the best interests of both players and staff - as well as everyone connected with Bristol Rovers - to cancel Saturday's game in order to minimise the potential spread of the virus.

"In keeping with Welsh Government guidelines, those individuals who tested positive will now undergo a period of isolation.

"All staff and players within the first-team bubble will undergo ongoing monitoring and testing.

"All supporters who purchased a pass for the SwansTV Live stream will be refunded accordingly.

"We would like to thank Bristol Rovers for their understanding on this matter and wish them well for the season ahead."