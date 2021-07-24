Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new deal until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments46

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal with the club until 2024, with an option for a further year.

The Norwegian, 48, took over permanently in March 2019, having been put in interim charge when Jose Mourinho departed three months earlier.

He led United to second place in the Premier League last season and the Europa League final, which they lost.

Solskjaer said he was "delighted" at signing the new contract.

"We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction," said United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

"Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.

"The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

"What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United."

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons as a United player, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

He became United's fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he signed a three-year contract in March 2019.

Solskjaer led the Old Trafford club to third in his first full season when they also got to the semi-finals of the Europa League before losing to Sevilla.

In the last campaign, United finished 12 points behind champions Manchester City in claiming the runners-up spot, while they were beaten by Villareal on penalties in the Europa League final.

The news of Solskjaer's new deal follows the confirmation of the club signing England winger Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club," said Solskjaer.

"It is an exciting time for Manchester United. We have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey.

"Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons."

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Should Ole Gunner Solskjaer get to the end of his new contract, since Ernest Mangnall between 1903 and 1912, only Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson will have been in charge for more games as Manchester United manager than the Norwegian.

That in itself underlines the faith the club have in Solskjaer.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho less than 24 hours earlier is a signing very much in the United traditions, which is what the manager was tasked with returning to Old Trafford when he answered the SOS call from Ed Woodward to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

In truth, this news is not really a surprise. United could not have allowed Solskjaer's contract to run into its final season because of the uncertainty it would bring.

And, in fairness to him, it has taken longer to put together a squad capable of challenging for the biggest prizes.

However, if, as appears likely, Raphael Varane arrives from Real Madrid and the Paul Pogba situation can be resolved satisfactorily - if he leaves a top-class midfield signing is essential - then, at the very least, United must compete. They looked like doing that in the Premier League in January, but eventually fell behind Manchester City.

Solskjaer also needs to deliver a trophy.

It is clear there is a bond between manager and club - and a shared desire for success. But, like every manager, Solskjaer will be judged on results. United have improved, but the safety net that existed during his first two-and-a-half years in charge will not stay in place forever.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 12:34

    The fact is that they are not going to get anyone better. Big names with big CV's have come and gone. Solskjaer is a good man manager and can deal with egos big and small. I like him. Very underrated.

  • Comment posted by Isenbird Braines Mucking Fuddle, today at 12:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:33

    Buy all the best players you can, throw them on the pitch and hope they do something every week, he's been playing too much FIFA

  • Comment posted by Baybars, today at 12:33

    There's a reason not a single big club have been linked with OGS. He's like Wenger at the tail-end of his Arsenal career, he guarantees top 4 and that's the limit to his ambition.

  • Comment posted by Xhakaboom, today at 12:33

    Brilliant news, worst manager in Man Utd history. Sacked by Xmas with a big fat payout

  • Comment posted by LFC82, today at 12:33

    It’s great news!

  • Comment posted by Dravid, today at 12:33

    Haven't won a trophy in 4 years, so let's reward the manager with a new contract. If things go pear-shaped before Xmas, they will keep manager no matter what. Should have waited 6 months then rewarded for good start, instead rewarded for failure

  • Comment posted by Bruno had a dream 2021, today at 12:32

    Let’s be honest with the money he’s spent, anyone commenting on this story would have half a chance of winning something that City and Liverpool have been knocked out of. United will never dominate again while Ole is in charge.

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 12:32

    Makes sense, sends a message to the players as well that the club trust Ole and what he's trying to do with the team. And if it doesn't work out, it's not like Utd don't have the money if they decide a change is necessary.

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 12:32

    Smart move. He managerial trophy haul is beyond compare, true winner and with easy on the eye quality football

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 12:29

    As a LFC fan I think this is a good signing, contrary to a lot of opinions , I always liked him as a player and I think he will turn into a very good manager.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 12:28

    And the rest of the league pop the champagne!

    • Reply posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 12:30

      Not My Real Pseudonym replied:
      You mean the 18 teams that finished below us last season?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 12:28

    Great to see an article on Man Utd on the BBC website. They are so few and far between.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 12:27

    Probably be a better team GB women’s coach if I’m being honest

  • Comment posted by John, today at 12:27

    Best managerial appointment since Fergie left....had someone like him been Fergie's successor we (he, tbf) would never have had to rebuild the club from the foundations up, again. That's, literally, the size of the task he took one. Thank you, Ole.

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 12:30

      stoodstill replied:
      Tosh

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 12:27

    Wow wow wow wow wow
    Love the unbiased reporting from BBC. Please can we have another non story about MUFC....

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:33

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Where is the bias in this article? Popular clubs get more articles written about them, that's basic supply and demand. It's not "bias" just because you yourself are biased against the club in question.

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 12:27

    I am crying. I am so happy. He's one of our own! I am so proud!

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 12:27

    Great news for every other club. Nice guy. Poor manager.

    • Reply posted by in my opinion, today at 12:31

      in my opinion replied:
      First season 3rd, second season 2nd, final if the Europa league. Yeah see what you mean.
      Klown

  • Comment posted by Squire73, today at 12:26

    A sensible move.

    United are showing good signs in the summer signings so far and Ole definitely has his heart at the club.

  • Comment posted by Glofy, today at 12:26

    Plenty of time with this squad, loads of money spent under him. If we are scrapping about for a top 4 finish this season it's embarrassing

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport