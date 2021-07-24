Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Wilson (left) was part of the Wales squad at Euro 2020

Liverpool's attacking midfielder Harry Wilson is close to joining Championship side Fulham in a move understood to be worth about £12m.

The 24-year-old has left the Reds' training camp in Austria to complete the switch.

Benfica previously made an approach for Wilson but initial talks broke down over the valuation of the player.

Wilson spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and was part of his country's squad at Euro 2020.

He made 38 appearances for the Welsh club and three substitute appearances at Euro 2020, where he was sent off in Wales' last-16 defeat by Denmark.

Wilson made only two senior appearances for Liverpool, starting one League Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

He has also had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth during his time with the Anfield club.

The Reds also rejected a bid of about £11m for Wilson from Burnley last summer.