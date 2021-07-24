Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone will have played their opening league game by the time they face PSV or Galatasaray

St Johnstone say they will play the home leg of their opening Europa League tie at McDiarmid Park.

Saints are likely to face Galatasaray, with Turkey on the UK's red list and subject to quarantine regulations.

But, even if the first leg of the third qualifying round on 5 August is played at a neutral venue, the Scottish club will host the second leg on 12 August.

Callum Davidson's side qualified for the Europa League by winning last season's Scottish Cup.

That completed a domestic cup double for the Perth side after claiming the League Cup and they open their Premiership campaign away to Ross County next Saturday.

By then, St Johnstone will know the outcome of the PSV Eindhoven-Galatasaray Champions League qualifying tie, with the Dutch side leading 5-1 from the first leg and well placed to consign Galatasaray to the Europa League.

Galatasaray are believed to be looking at either Greece or Cyprus to host the first leg, should they find themselves up against Saints.