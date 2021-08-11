Man Utd: Can you name the United team from last season's opener against Crystal Palace?
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign under way against Leeds on Saturday - but can you remember who was in the Red Devils' starting XI for last season's opening game against Crystal Palace?
Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 2020-21 season opener against Crystal Palace
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content