Paul Mullin scored 34 goals in 50 games for Cambridge last season and was League Two player of the year

New Wrexham striker Paul Mullin says Hollywood star Rob McElhenney convinced him to drop down two divisions to join the National League club.

Mullin recently rejected a new contract with newly promoted League One side Cambridge United.

The 26-year-old opted to join Wrexham after a phone conversation with the club's co-owner McElhenney.

"When I got onto the phone to him I wasn't too sure about dropping down the levels to play for Wrexham," he said.

"But when I spoke to him he outlined the ambition for the club and where they want to be in three to four years and how well they want to do to get there and what he's willing to do for success for the club."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds completed their takeover of the north Wales club in February 2021.

The takeover is to be the subject of a documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham, with the club looking to get back into the Football League following a 14-year absence.

"I'm not a big film person but my partner is and when she told me how big they were, it was quite a surprise," Mullin told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"You don't often get people from Hollywood giving you a call and you're having a chat on the couch with them.

"It usually seems world's apart but they're just normal people who want to be successful."

Mullin, who has signed a three-year deal with Wrexham, said he had been "blown away" by the reaction to his move and was excited by the ambition of the club.

"This year is just all going to be about promotion and trying and get us into the Football League," Mullin added.

"But the owner's ambition, what he's got planned for the club and the community - he wants to be remembered for the next 100 years

"It really struck me and I want to be a part of something exciting and Wrexham was that for me.

"I always knew Wrexham was a massive, massive club - they should be in the Football League.

"I want to be successful for Wrexham and I think I've got a massive chance to be successful for Wrexham and that's why I chose it."