EFL Cup
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 32Hunt
  • 6IorfaBooked at 27mins
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Adeniran
  • 26Wing
  • 10Bannan
  • 19Green
  • 13Paterson
  • 7ShodipoSubstituted forBrownat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 15Adedoyin
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Dunkley
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 26Samuels Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 15High
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 10Koroma
  • 25Ward
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Thomas
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Sinani
  • 31Schofield
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Jaden Brown (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jaden Brown replaces Olamide Shodipo because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  11. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Booking

    Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Barry Bannan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Green.

