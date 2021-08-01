Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 32Hunt
- 6IorfaBooked at 27mins
- 5Hutchinson
- 2Palmer
- 8Adeniran
- 26Wing
- 10Bannan
- 19Green
- 13Paterson
- 7ShodipoSubstituted forBrownat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 15Adedoyin
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 21Luongo
- 22Dunkley
- 28Wildsmith
- 29Hunt
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 26Samuels Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 15High
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 10Koroma
- 25Ward
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 16Thomas
- 23Sarr
- 24Sinani
- 31Schofield
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).
Jaden Brown (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jaden Brown replaces Olamide Shodipo because of an injury.
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Attempt blocked. Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Barry Bannan.
Attempt saved. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Green.
