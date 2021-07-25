Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Wijnaldum was given a guard of honour by Liverpool players and staff after his final game for the club

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he "didn't feel loved and appreciated" by some during his time at the club.

The 30-year-old Dutch international moved to Paris St-Germain on a free transfer this summer after his contract with the Anfield side came to an end.

He had joined the Reds for £25m from Newcastle United in 2016.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for Liverpool and helped them win the Premier League and Champions League.

"There was a moment when I didn't feel loved and appreciated," Wijnaldum told various newspapers. external-link

"Not my team-mates, not the people at Melwood [Liverpool's training ground]. From them, I know, I can say they all love me and I love them. It was not from that side, more the other side."

Wijnaldum's final game for Liverpool came in a 2-0 home win against Crystal Palace, with the result securing Champions League qualification for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He was applauded by the crowd, while team-mates and coaching staff gave him a guard of honour after the game.

"I have to say also there was social media," added Wijnaldum.

"When it went bad, I was the player who they blamed - that I wanted to leave.

"Every day in training and in the games, I gave everything I had to bring it to a good end because, during the years, Liverpool meant so much to me and because of the way the fans in the stadium were treating me.

"My feeling was that the fans in the stadium and the fans on social media were two different kinds.

"The fans in the stadium always supported me. Even when they came back [when fans could attend games], already knowing that I was going to leave, they still supported me and, in the end, they gave me a great farewell.

"On social media, if we lost, I was the one who got the blame."