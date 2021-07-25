St MirrenSt Mirren15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Stirling
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|8
|3
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Cove Rangers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|5
|Peterhead
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|12
|2
|Arbroath
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|9
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|4
|Elgin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|5
|East Fife
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|2
|12
|12
|2
|Forfar
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|3
|Ross County
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Montrose
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|5
|Brora Rangers
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|2
|Livingston
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|4
|Alloa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|5
|Brechin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7
|10
|2
|Hamilton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|3
|Albion
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|4
|Edinburgh City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|5
|Falkirk
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Queen's Park
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|7
|3
|Queen of Sth
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|6
|3
|6
|4
|Airdrieonians
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|5
|Annan Athletic
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|8
|2
|Stranraer
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Morton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|4
|East Kilbride
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|5
|5
|Clyde
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|9
|2
|St Mirren
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|3
|Partick Thistle
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|5
|Dumbarton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|12
|-10
|0