Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Jamie McGrath converted a penalty as St Mirren beat Partick Thistle

St Mirren and Dunfermline took up the final two spots in the Scottish League Cup second round after the Buddies beat Partick Thistle 2-0 in Paisley.

Thistle were in contention to qualify from Group H but fell behind to Jamie McGrath's penalty, which followed Richard Foster's foul on Jay Henderson.

Curtis Main and Joe Shaughnessy were off target before Shaughnessy converted Lee Erwin's cross in added time.

And the late goal ensured Jim Goodwin's side will be seeded in the draw.

Dunfermline, second in Group H, progress as one of the three best group runners-up.

Group A leaders Hearts host Inverness Caledonian Thistle later (17:15), with the home side already into the second round.

The draw follows the match at Tynecastle and Robbie Neilson's side could beat Dundee United to one of the seeded slots if they defeat Billy Dodds' team by two goals or more.

Scotland's European football representatives - Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibernian, Rangers and St Johnstone - enter in the second round and are seeded along with the three best group winners.

Dundee, Dundee United and St Mirren all sit on maximum points from the group stage, but Dundee have the best goal difference and St Mirren have scored more away goals than United.