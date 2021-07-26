Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Varane has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Real

Manchester United are edging towards a deal with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after more positive talks over the weekend.

Varane, 28, has told Real he has no wish to extend his current contract, which still has a year to run.

United are in discussions with the France international's camp and Real.

No agreement has been reached yet over a fee but there is an increasing feeling that talks will eventually reach a successful conclusion.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made strengthening the centre of his side's defence one of his key priorities this summer once an agreement with Borussia Dortmund had been struck for England winger Jadon Sancho.

That £73m deal was completed on Friday and took United's net spending over the summer beyond any of their major European rivals.

However, evidently Solskjaer does not view his work as being finished.

Varane joined Real in 2011 from French club Lens and has a wealth of experience with the Spanish side, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

He won the World Cup with France in 2018, has won 79 caps and played in all four games at Euro 2020 as they reached the last-16.