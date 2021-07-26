Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mario Lemina is leaving Southampton

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has joined Ligue 1 side Nice, ending his four-year spell at St Mary's.

Lemina, 27, signed for the Saints from Juventus for £15.4m in 2017, making 52 appearances and scoring twice.

The Gabon international had spent the last two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham, but was unable to help the West London club avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Lemina was previously linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.