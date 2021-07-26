Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Michael Hefele scored on his league debut for Huddersfield Town against Aston Villa in August 2016

Former Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele has returned to the club in a backroom role after retiring from playing aged 30.

The German spent two years with Town between 2016 and 2018 and was part of the Terriers side promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

He was released by Nottingham Forest earlier this summer having last played competitively in January 2019.

Hefele said he was "thankful for the opportunity" at the Championship club.

"We have a great past and now I'm looking forward to a successful future," he told the club website. external-link

"This position gives me the chance to develop myself. I will progress with my coaching badges, my sporting director course and get an overview of the entire club, inside and out."