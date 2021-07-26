Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Tom Billson has made one senior appearance for Coventry City

Scunthorpe United have signed Coventry City goalkeeper Tom Billson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Sky Blues against Gillingham in the EFL Cup last season.

"This is one we've been trying to sort for five or six weeks now," boss Neil Cox told the club website. external-link

"He's been training with Coventry so far this pre-season and now comes into the building with enough time to play some friendly games with us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.