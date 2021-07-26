Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jonah Ayunga spent one season at Bristol Rovers after joining from non-league Havant & Waterlooville

Morecambe have signed Bristol Rovers striker Jonah Ayunga for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in 30 appearances in League One last season.

"I'm delighted, Jonah's a boy I've kept tabs on since Bristol Rovers signed him and he has a lot of good attributes," Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He is a big, strong boy, he can run in behind, and there are aspects of his game we know we can improve."

